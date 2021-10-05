Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,894,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 85,810 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.34% of Leidos worth $191,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Leidos by 14.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,341,000 after buying an additional 1,740,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,110,806,000 after buying an additional 711,728 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 23.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,335,000 after purchasing an additional 542,304 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,685,000 after purchasing an additional 407,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 16,745.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,035 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LDOS stock opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.51.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

