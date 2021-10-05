LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close.

LZ has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Shares of LZ opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,202,000. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $121,661,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,196,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

