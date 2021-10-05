Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 965 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,563,754 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $94,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,529,000 after purchasing an additional 972,443 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,595,000 after buying an additional 740,709 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,983,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,923,000 after buying an additional 708,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $681,568,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,772,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,476,000 after acquiring an additional 320,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $79.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

