Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 46,406 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,056,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,406 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.81% of Amdocs worth $81,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

