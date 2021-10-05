Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 447,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $79,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,041,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,268,000 after buying an additional 176,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,591,000 after acquiring an additional 170,780 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,804,000 after acquiring an additional 247,909 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,379,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,240,000 after purchasing an additional 31,837 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,149,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,393,000 after buying an additional 23,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total value of $1,359,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,167 shares of company stock worth $34,086,176 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $102.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.26. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.