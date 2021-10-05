Legal & General Group Plc Has $98.83 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,272,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,556 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $98,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $54,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

