Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.59% of DaVita worth $74,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 14.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,294,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 61.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVA. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

DaVita stock opened at $115.70 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.85.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

