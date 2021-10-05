Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,092 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.61% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $92,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

