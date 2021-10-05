Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 847,314 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847,314 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in KE were worth $89,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in KE by 18.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,273,000 after buying an additional 1,996,401 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of KE by 281.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of KE by 2,495.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KE by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,133,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KE during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KE stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of -1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

