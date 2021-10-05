Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.08

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.08 and last traded at $49.01, with a volume of 7385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.17.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lazard during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lazard by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

