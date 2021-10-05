Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 412,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 131,822 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $58,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $271,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $135.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $160.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.66.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXP. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.