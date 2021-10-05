Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 99.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,004,318 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $47,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 58.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,532,000 after purchasing an additional 51,097 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 735,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,126,000 after purchasing an additional 92,143 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 731,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 251,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.40.

JCOM opened at $135.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average of $131.23. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

