Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,603,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 158,694 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.6% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Apple worth $1,452,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $139.14 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.87 and its 200-day moving average is $137.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

