Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $50.55 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162,661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Tapestry worth $50,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 315.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 24,117 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tapestry by 8.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,031 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.