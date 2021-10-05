Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LNDC. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Landec has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Landec will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Landec by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Landec by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,145,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after buying an additional 240,587 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Landec by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP bought a new stake in Landec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,190,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Landec by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 18,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

