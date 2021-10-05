Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 843.83 ($11.02).

Several brokerages recently commented on LRE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lancashire from GBX 907 ($11.85) to GBX 871 ($11.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

LON LRE traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 556.50 ($7.27). 337,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,421. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 632.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 642.81. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 553.99 ($7.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 766 ($10.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

