Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,598 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,000. MercadoLibre makes up 8.7% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,416,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,132,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,894,000 after buying an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,930.50.

MELI traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,591.00. 5,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -31,835.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,796.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,590.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,079.08 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

