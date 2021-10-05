Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Cut to C$41.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LIF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.50.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$33.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.41. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$23.47 and a 12-month high of C$50.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$79.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 4.3000004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

