Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Cut to C$41.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LIF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.50.
Shares of LIF stock opened at C$33.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.41. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$23.47 and a 12-month high of C$50.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
