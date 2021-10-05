L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Update

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

FSTR traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,196. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $168.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.05. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $19.47.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the second quarter valued at $460,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the second quarter valued at $350,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 493.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 27,450 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 15.8% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 399,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 54,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in L.B. Foster by 619.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

