KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in September

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of KPTSF stock remained flat at $$8.15 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

