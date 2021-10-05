Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €53.00 by Barclays

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price target from analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.63 ($58.39).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

