KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 145,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,993,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNOP opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $638.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $70.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

