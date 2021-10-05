Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at $107,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.59. 11,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,053. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.76, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.