Kineko (KKO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,450.00

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Kineko coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000735 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kineko has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $9,450.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00063258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00109641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00141238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,012.42 or 0.99926512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.97 or 0.06839209 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 6,893,809 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.