Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.82.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. Research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

