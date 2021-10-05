KickToken Price Hits $0.0077 on Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $11.54 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded up 923.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.38 or 0.08623425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00053878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.82 or 0.00279342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00114526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,491,062,695 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

