KeyFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,532.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 49.9% higher against the dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $2,532.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00061966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00106854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00139294 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 91.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,768.21 or 0.99990942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.56 or 0.06719664 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002710 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.