KeyCorp Cuts Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $14.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

