Keybank National Association OH Sells 716 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in YETI were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.29. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories.

