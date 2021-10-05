Keybank National Association OH Sells 711 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 162,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 32,409 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 146,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 675,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

