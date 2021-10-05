Keybank National Association OH Sells 538 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $100.80 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.77 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average of $95.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

