Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,325 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.06% of Stewart Information Services worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STC opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $40.95 and a twelve month high of $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $818.81 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

STC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

