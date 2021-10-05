Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,140 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 1,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $240.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

