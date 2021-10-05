Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 53.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,915 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,067,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,021,000 after buying an additional 130,809 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,928,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after buying an additional 90,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after buying an additional 165,740 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

