Keybank National Association OH Purchases 119 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 21.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEL opened at $140.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.45. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $153.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

