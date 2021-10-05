Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $186.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.22 and a 1 year high of $197.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.01.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAFM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

