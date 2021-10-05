Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,444 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Kellogg worth $16,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after buying an additional 1,369,552 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,704,000 after buying an additional 598,884 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2,409,090.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,119,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,174,000 after purchasing an additional 515,561 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,074,806 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Shares of K opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

