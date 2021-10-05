Keep4r Hits Market Capitalization of $383,969.97 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, Keep4r has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Keep4r has a total market cap of $383,969.97 and approximately $1,449.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r coin can now be purchased for $4.44 or 0.00008891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.21 or 0.08163874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00052992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.13 or 0.00258377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00111078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013133 BTC.

Keep4r Coin Profile

Keep4r (KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

