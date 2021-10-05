KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,803 Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 53.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCOM stock opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $57.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average is $53.42.

