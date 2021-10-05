Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KPTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 84,363 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 116,989.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

KPTI stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

