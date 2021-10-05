Karp Capital Management Corp Has $13.21 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for 2.0% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 0.48% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $13,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 906.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.07. 565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,279. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $68.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51.

