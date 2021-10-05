Karp Capital Management Corp Buys 3,577 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.77. 45,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,551. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $186.93 and a twelve month high of $277.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

