Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires 18,445 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,445 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,721,345 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62.

