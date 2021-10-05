Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 5,035 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FundX Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% during the second quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.91. 19,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,447. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day moving average is $102.61. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

