Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after acquiring an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,882,000 after buying an additional 147,507 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 71.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after buying an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 205.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,156,000 after buying an additional 564,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,981,000 after buying an additional 32,743 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.86.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.07. 50,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,540. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -217.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.01.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,582 shares of company stock worth $8,923,933 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

