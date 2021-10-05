Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,985 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 17.9% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $31,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $104.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,514. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.20 and its 200 day moving average is $103.61.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

