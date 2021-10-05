Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $1,377,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 5.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock traded up $14.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $541.15. 6,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $527.02 and a 200-day moving average of $439.81. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $579.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.13.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $3,243,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,266 shares of company stock worth $22,611,942. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

