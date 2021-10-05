Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $609,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,158,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 879.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 262.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 21,585 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.57. 233,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,601. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55.

