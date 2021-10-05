Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 4,887 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Zynex worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Zynex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Zynex by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zynex by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $2,689,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYXI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.93. 4,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,750. The firm has a market cap of $379.93 million, a P/E ratio of 71.93 and a beta of 0.85. Zynex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZYXI shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

