JulSwap (JULD) Market Cap Tops $12.83 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $12.83 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00063523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00110803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00141549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,773.74 or 0.99759511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.95 or 0.06854462 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002742 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,176,748 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

